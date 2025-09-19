Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Savannah conducts area familiarization flight

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kace White 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah conducts an area familiarization flight over Savannah, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2025. Area familiarization flights help aircrews maintain proficiency, increase knowledge of local terrain and landmarks, and ensure readiness to respond quickly to search and rescue cases and other maritime missions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kace White)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 08:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977566
    VIRIN: 250808-G-WP415-7117
    Filename: DOD_111306572
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Coast Guard Air Station Savannah

