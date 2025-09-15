REEL: 173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Compete Physical Fitness Assessment During E2B at Grafenwoehr

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade compete in the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment during the Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badge (E2B) testing at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. E2B evaluates Soldiers’ readiness, lethality, and mastery of warrior tasks, aiding in their individual development.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor and editing by Capt. Jennifer French)



Music: “Lament” by Tommee Profitt, Sam Tinnesz, and Shaya (or Shay) Zamora via Instagram