    REEL: 173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Compete Physical Fitness Assessment During E2B at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWöHR, GERMANY

    09.17.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade compete in the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment during the Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badge (E2B) testing at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. E2B evaluates Soldiers’ readiness, lethality, and mastery of warrior tasks, aiding in their individual development.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor and editing by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Music: “Lament” by Tommee Profitt, Sam Tinnesz, and Shaya (or Shay) Zamora via Instagram

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 05:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977550
    VIRIN: 250918-A-XY121-7637
    Filename: DOD_111306365
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REEL: 173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Compete Physical Fitness Assessment During E2B at Grafenwoehr, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    7ATC
    SETAF-AF
    E2B
    E3BEurope

