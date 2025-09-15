Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 2025 Wrap Up

    GERMANY

    09.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in Saber Junction '25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 12, 2025. This multinational exercise unites NATO allies and partner nations, strengthening commitments to collective defense, regional stability, and enduring alliances. Saber Junction 25 ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 05:23
    Location: DE

    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO

