U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Quinten White, paralegal specialist, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, shares insight on what role paralegals play within the 21st TSC at Sembach Kaserne, Germany on Sept. 17, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 06:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977539
|VIRIN:
|250918-A-IR446-4145
|Filename:
|DOD_111306296
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Paralegal MOS Spotlight, by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.