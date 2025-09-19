Day 4 - Week of the NCO - Sgt. 1st Class Charles William Turner

Eighth Army continues its Week of the NCO by commemorating Sgt. 1st Class Charles William Turner. A World War II veteran and former prisoner of war, Turner earned the Medal of Honor while serving with Eighth Army during the Korean War. Despite being seriously wounded, he continued to attack under enemy fire until he was killed, exemplifying immense courage and selfless service. Stay tuned for more as we continue to highlight the "Backbone of the U.S. Army" this week. (The creation of the video was assisted by AI)
