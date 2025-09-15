Aerial view of the Mexican Navy landing ship ARM Rio Papaloapan (A411) arriving at the Naval station Mayport in Florida on Sept. 14, 2025 to participate in UNITAS 2025. UNITAS is an annual multinational maritime exercise that has taken place since 1960. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations to enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface and submarine systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Chief Warrant Officer 4 Izzel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 01:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977523
|VIRIN:
|250914-M-WM446-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111306114
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, UNITAS 2025: Mexico participates with ARM Rio Papaloapan (A411), by CWO4 Izzel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
