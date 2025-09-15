U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal Airmen conducted joint training with Republic of Korea Air Force EOD technicians, sharing tactics, techniques, and procedures to manage explosive hazards, September 18th, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The bilateral exchange sharpened interoperability and reinforced the U.S.–ROK alliance by aligning response standards and communication across both forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 00:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|977518
|VIRIN:
|250917-F-RL243-2106
|Filename:
|DOD_111306088
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KUNSAN AB, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and ROKAF EOD Conduct Simulated UXO Clearance at Kunsan Air Base, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
