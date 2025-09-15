U.S. and ROKAF EOD Conduct Simulated UXO Clearance at Kunsan Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal Airmen conducted joint training with Republic of Korea Air Force EOD technicians, sharing tactics, techniques, and procedures to manage explosive hazards, September 18th, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The bilateral exchange sharpened interoperability and reinforced the U.S.–ROK alliance by aligning response standards and communication across both forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)