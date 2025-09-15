Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and ROKAF EOD Conduct Simulated UXO Clearance at Kunsan Air Base

    KUNSAN AB, SOUTH KOREA

    09.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove  

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal Airmen conducted joint training with Republic of Korea Air Force EOD technicians, sharing tactics, techniques, and procedures to manage explosive hazards, September 18th, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The bilateral exchange sharpened interoperability and reinforced the U.S.–ROK alliance by aligning response standards and communication across both forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)

    This work, U.S. and ROKAF EOD Conduct Simulated UXO Clearance at Kunsan Air Base, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan AB
    Kunsan AFN
    Kunsan

