USFK Joint Multimodal Patient Movement 2025

USFK conducts a combined joint service multimodal patient movement live field exercise. The live training utilized air and ground assets to move patients across echelons of care at every tier from point of injury/first responder care, tactical combat casualty care in the field, and to higher levels of care. This joint exercise increases medics skills and currency, builds interoperability across the force and demonstrates the capabilities to utilize any and all transportation assets to evacuate ill and injured service members to different roles of care.