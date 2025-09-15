Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFK Joint Multimodal Patient Movement 2025

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Greenwood 

    AFN Daegu

    USFK conducts a combined joint service multimodal patient movement live field exercise. The live training utilized air and ground assets to move patients across echelons of care at every tier from point of injury/first responder care, tactical combat casualty care in the field, and to higher levels of care. This joint exercise increases medics skills and currency, builds interoperability across the force and demonstrates the capabilities to utilize any and all transportation assets to evacuate ill and injured service members to different roles of care.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 00:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977515
    VIRIN: 250917-A-DG372-9117
    Filename: DOD_111306078
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK Joint Multimodal Patient Movement 2025, by SSG Andrew Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

