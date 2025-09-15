RD 25 | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Michael Heifner Interview

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Michael Heifner, Alpha Company commander with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conducts an interview during exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita, Japan, Sept. 16, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Heifner is a native of Kentucky. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cara Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 00:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|977513
|VIRIN:
|250916-M-KK895-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111306064
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
