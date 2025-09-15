105th Troop Command Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977504" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of the 105th Troop Command conducts physical fitness session during September Drill at Agana, Guam, Sept. 8, 2025. Physical fitness is a cornerstone of being a soldier. It not only prepares you for the rigors of any mission but also build the discipline and resilience needed to go to the extra mile, whether that means staying up longer or doing things harder.