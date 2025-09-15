Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    105th Troop Command Run

    GUAM

    09.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    Soldiers of the 105th Troop Command conducts physical fitness session during September Drill at Agana, Guam, Sept. 8, 2025. Physical fitness is a cornerstone of being a soldier. It not only prepares you for the rigors of any mission but also build the discipline and resilience needed to go to the extra mile, whether that means staying up longer or doing things harder.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 21:50
