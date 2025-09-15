Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCA strengthen partnerships in Panama

    LA MESA, PANAMA

    09.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Airmen and Panamanian professionals collaborate with support from the Ministry of Health to improve hospital conditions during AMISTAD 2025 at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 17, 2025. These multi-capable Airmen accomplished tasks outside their core Air Force specialty code to increase readiness and strengthen partnerships while advancing the hospital and its equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 21:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977501
    VIRIN: 250917-F-DX569-1002
    Filename: DOD_111305890
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: LA MESA, PA

    TAGS

    Multicable Airmen
    Republic of Panama (Panama)
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Air Force

