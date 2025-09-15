U.S. Airmen and Panamanian professionals collaborate with support from the Ministry of Health to improve hospital conditions during AMISTAD 2025 at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 17, 2025. These multi-capable Airmen accomplished tasks outside their core Air Force specialty code to increase readiness and strengthen partnerships while advancing the hospital and its equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 21:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977501
|VIRIN:
|250917-F-DX569-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111305890
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|LA MESA, PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MCA strengthen partnerships in Panama, by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.