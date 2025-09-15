Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Guam National Guard's ninth security force operation for THAAD missile defense

    GUAM

    08.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    The Guam National Guard's ninth security force operation for THAAD missile defense, SECFOR IX, holds a mobilization ceremony at Tiyan High School Gymnasium, July 9, 2025. This mission is not only significant to INDOPACOM region, but it directly contributes to the overall fortification of our Island's defense, protecting the community and homes from intimidation as a result of external antagonism.

