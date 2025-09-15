video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977500" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Guam National Guard's ninth security force operation for THAAD missile defense, SECFOR IX, holds a mobilization ceremony at Tiyan High School Gymnasium, July 9, 2025. This mission is not only significant to INDOPACOM region, but it directly contributes to the overall fortification of our Island's defense, protecting the community and homes from intimidation as a result of external antagonism.