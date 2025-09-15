The Guam National Guard's ninth security force operation for THAAD missile defense, SECFOR IX, holds a mobilization ceremony at Tiyan High School Gymnasium, July 9, 2025. This mission is not only significant to INDOPACOM region, but it directly contributes to the overall fortification of our Island's defense, protecting the community and homes from intimidation as a result of external antagonism.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 21:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977500
|VIRIN:
|250806-Z-XS820-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111305889
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Guam National Guard's ninth security force operation for THAAD missile defense, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.