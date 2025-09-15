Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen and Panamanians improve hospital conditions

    LA MESA DISTRICT, PANAMA

    09.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Airmen and Panamanian professionals collaborate with support from the Ministry of Health to improve hospital conditions during AMISTAD 2025 at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 17, 2025. AMISTAD 2025 was a global health engagement that delivered care, increased readiness and strengthened partnerships while advancing the hospital and its equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 21:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977498
    VIRIN: 250917-F-DX569-1003
    Filename: DOD_111305860
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: LA MESA DISTRICT, PA

    readiness
    CE
    Medical Readiness
    AMISTAD2025
    Centro de Salud de La Mesa

