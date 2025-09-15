Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Week of the NCO - Sgt. Joseph Rodriguez

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.18.2025

    Video by Spc. Luciano Alcala 

    8th Army

    Eighth Army begins its Week of the NCO by commemorating U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph C. Rodriguez. Serving with Eighth Army during the Korean War, Rodriguez displayed extraordinary courage and earned the Medal of Honor, embodying the legacy of the Army’s noncommissioned officers. For the next week, we will be highlighting the "Backbone of the U.S. Army." Stay tuned here for more. (The creation of the video was assisted by AI)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 22:20
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 977497
    VIRIN: 250919-A-KB025-7235
    Filename: DOD_111305859
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week of the NCO - Sgt. Joseph Rodriguez, by SPC Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Week of the NCO, Eighth Army, Medal of Honor, Joseph C. Rodriguez, Korean War

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download