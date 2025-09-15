Week of the NCO - Sgt. Joseph Rodriguez

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Eighth Army begins its Week of the NCO by commemorating U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph C. Rodriguez. Serving with Eighth Army during the Korean War, Rodriguez displayed extraordinary courage and earned the Medal of Honor, embodying the legacy of the Army’s noncommissioned officers. For the next week, we will be highlighting the "Backbone of the U.S. Army." Stay tuned here for more. (The creation of the video was assisted by AI)