Week of the NCO - Sgt. Joseph Rodriguez

Eighth Army begins its Week of the NCO by commemorating U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph C. Rodriguez. Serving with Eighth Army during the Korean War, Rodriguez displayed extraordinary courage and earned the Medal of Honor, embodying the legacy of the Army’s noncommissioned officers. For the next week, we will be highlighting the "Backbone of the U.S. Army." Stay tuned here for more. (The creation of the video was assisted by AI)
