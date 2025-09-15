Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raider Report Ep 118

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter 

    17th Training Wing

    Goodfellow Air Force Base remembers the victims and heroes of September 11, 2001.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 17:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977477
    VIRIN: 250917-F-FG810-1002
    Filename: DOD_111305537
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Report Ep 118, by SrA Quatasia Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    September 11
    9/11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download