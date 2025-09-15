Marine Corps Installations West DEOCS Announcement PSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977474" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick L. Brown, left, and Sgt. Maj. Sherri N. Cook, the commanding general and command senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Installations West, respectively, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, speak on this year's Defense Organizational Climate Survey at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 16, 2025. DEOCS allows Marines, Sailors, and civilians to give valuable feedback on their work environments as well as address issues and concerns in a confidential setting. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)