    Marine Corps Installations West DEOCS Announcement PSA

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Dillon Buck 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick L. Brown, left, and Sgt. Maj. Sherri N. Cook, the commanding general and command senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Installations West, respectively, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, speak on this year's Defense Organizational Climate Survey at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 16, 2025. DEOCS allows Marines, Sailors, and civilians to give valuable feedback on their work environments as well as address issues and concerns in a confidential setting. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 16:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 977474
    VIRIN: 250916-M-VM027-1001
    Filename: DOD_111305308
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Installations West DEOCS Announcement PSA, by Sgt Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Survey
    PSA
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    DEOCS
    Marines
    Sailors

