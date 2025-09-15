Marine Corps Installations West DEOCS Announcement PSA

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick L. Brown, left, and Sgt. Maj. Sherri N. Cook, the commanding general and command senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Installations West, respectively, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, speak on this year's Defense Organizational Climate Survey at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 16, 2025. DEOCS allows Marines, Sailors, and civilians to give valuable feedback on their work environments as well as address issues and concerns in a confidential setting. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)
