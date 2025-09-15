19th OG and 19th MXG Inactivation Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 19th Airlift Wing inactivated its 19th Operations Group and 19th Maintenance Group during a ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 18, 2025. The inactivation supports the Air Force’s transition to an A-Staff structure at the wing echelon; the new structure centralizes planning and coordination while allowing tactical units to focus entirely on mission execution. The 19th Airlift Wing remains the Air Force’s premier C-130 combat airlift wing, continuing to train, equip and deploy Airmen to provide agile combat airlift worldwide.