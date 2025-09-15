The 19th Airlift Wing inactivated its 19th Operations Group and 19th Maintenance Group during a ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 18, 2025. The inactivation supports the Air Force’s transition to an A-Staff structure at the wing echelon; the new structure centralizes planning and coordination while allowing tactical units to focus entirely on mission execution. The 19th Airlift Wing remains the Air Force’s premier C-130 combat airlift wing, continuing to train, equip and deploy Airmen to provide agile combat airlift worldwide.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 16:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977469
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-F3208-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111305256
|Length:
|00:44:10
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 19th OG and 19th MXG Inactivation Ceremony, by David Amaral, Amn Rachel Bates-Jones, Hugh Leavell and A1C Aidan Stein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.