Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th OG and 19th MXG Inactivation Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by David Amaral, Airman Rachel Bates-Jones, Hugh Leavell and Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein

    19th Airlift Wing

    The 19th Airlift Wing inactivated its 19th Operations Group and 19th Maintenance Group during a ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 18, 2025. The inactivation supports the Air Force’s transition to an A-Staff structure at the wing echelon; the new structure centralizes planning and coordination while allowing tactical units to focus entirely on mission execution. The 19th Airlift Wing remains the Air Force’s premier C-130 combat airlift wing, continuing to train, equip and deploy Airmen to provide agile combat airlift worldwide.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 16:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977469
    VIRIN: 250918-F-F3208-1001
    Filename: DOD_111305256
    Length: 00:44:10
    Location: ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th OG and 19th MXG Inactivation Ceremony, by David Amaral, Amn Rachel Bates-Jones, Hugh Leavell and A1C Aidan Stein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    19th Airlift Wing
    Herk Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download