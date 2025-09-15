U.S. Marines with 2nd MAW prepare for Exercise Carolina Dragon 25 aboard the SS Wright (T-AVB-3)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct logistics operations aboard the SS Wright (T-AVB-3) during Exercise Carolina Dragon 25 at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 17, 2025. Carolina Dragon 25 is a 2nd MAW and Expeditionary Strike Group 2 exercise designed to validate and exercise the SS Wright’s capabilities and to prepare and confirm readiness for incorporation into future 2nd MAW exercises and contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)