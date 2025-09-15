U.S. Marines with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct logistics operations aboard the SS Wright (T-AVB-3) during Exercise Carolina Dragon 25 at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 17, 2025. Carolina Dragon 25 is a 2nd MAW and Expeditionary Strike Group 2 exercise designed to validate and exercise the SS Wright’s capabilities and to prepare and confirm readiness for incorporation into future 2nd MAW exercises and contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 16:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977464
|VIRIN:
|250916-M-YV358-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111305218
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines with 2nd MAW prepare for Exercise Carolina Dragon 25 aboard the SS Wright (T-AVB-3), by LCpl Gavin Kulczewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
