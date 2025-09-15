Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 2nd MAW prepare for Exercise Carolina Dragon 25 aboard the SS Wright (T-AVB-3)

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gavin Kulczewski 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct logistics operations aboard the SS Wright (T-AVB-3) during Exercise Carolina Dragon 25 at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 17, 2025. Carolina Dragon 25 is a 2nd MAW and Expeditionary Strike Group 2 exercise designed to validate and exercise the SS Wright’s capabilities and to prepare and confirm readiness for incorporation into future 2nd MAW exercises and contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 16:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977464
    VIRIN: 250916-M-YV358-1003
    Filename: DOD_111305218
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 2nd MAW prepare for Exercise Carolina Dragon 25 aboard the SS Wright (T-AVB-3), by LCpl Gavin Kulczewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2dMAW
    DAO
    USMCNews
    T-AVB-3
    AviationLogistics

