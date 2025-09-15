U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron instruct Lithuanian firefighters on rescue techniques during a simulated helicopter fire at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 31, 2025. The training ensured both U.S. and Allied firecrew remain proficient in safely rescuing aircrew in emergency response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977461
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-YU145-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111305182
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Protecting the Community: 435 CRSS train Lithuanian allied firefighters, by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.