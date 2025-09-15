Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Protecting the Community: 435 CRSS train Lithuanian allied firefighters

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.31.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron instruct Lithuanian firefighters on rescue techniques during a simulated helicopter fire at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 31, 2025. The training ensured both U.S. and Allied firecrew remain proficient in safely rescuing aircrew in emergency response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977461
    VIRIN: 250916-F-YU145-1003
    Filename: DOD_111305182
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Ramstein Air Base
    435 CRSS
    Fire

