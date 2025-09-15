86 CES firefighters hone emergency response skills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen and host nation firefighters assigned to the 86th Civil Engineering Squadron participate in an aircraft fire extinguishing drill during training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2025. The training tested the firefighters’ ability to react, respond, and prevent real-world emergencies in a simulated environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)