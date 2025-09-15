U.S. Airmen and host nation firefighters assigned to the 86th Civil Engineering Squadron participate in an aircraft fire extinguishing drill during training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2025. The training tested the firefighters’ ability to react, respond, and prevent real-world emergencies in a simulated environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 15:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977459
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-YU145-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111305167
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 86 CES firefighters hone emergency response skills, by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
