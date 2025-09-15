Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86 AW firefighters conduct readiness training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen and host nation firefighters assigned to the 86th Civil Engineering Squadron work through a kitchen fire simulation during training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 5, 2025. The scenario tested the quickness and efficiency firefighters need when responding to real-world house and structure fires. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977457
    VIRIN: 250916-F-YU145-1001
    Filename: DOD_111305130
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 AW firefighters conduct readiness training, by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fire training
    readiness training
    Ramstein

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download