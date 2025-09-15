U.S. Airmen and host nation firefighters assigned to the 86th Civil Engineering Squadron work through a kitchen fire simulation during training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 5, 2025. The scenario tested the quickness and efficiency firefighters need when responding to real-world house and structure fires. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 16:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977457
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-YU145-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111305130
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 86 AW firefighters conduct readiness training, by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
