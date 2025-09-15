Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF - DC removes weeds near Mount Vernon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Service Members with the District of Columbia National Guard pick up litter and remove invasive plant species near Mount Vernon, Virginia, Aug. 31, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 15:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977455
    VIRIN: 250904-F-EZ983-2001
    Filename: DOD_111305107
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF - DC removes weeds near Mount Vernon, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DCSafe
    DCSafe, National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download