JTF - DC removes weeds near Mount Vernon

U.S. Service Members with the District of Columbia National Guard pick up litter and remove invasive plant species near Mount Vernon, Virginia, Aug. 31, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 15:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977455
|VIRIN:
|250904-F-EZ983-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111305107
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
