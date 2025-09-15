JTF - DC removes weeds near Mount Vernon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Service Members with the District of Columbia National Guard pick up litter and remove invasive plant species near Mount Vernon, Virginia, Aug. 31, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)