    Oregon Army National Guard Aviation Unit Flyover

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Victoria Paine 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers with the 2-641 Aviation Battalion complete a flyover with a group of CH-47 Chinooks at the Pendleton Round-Up Rodeo, Sept. 11, 2025, in Pendleton, Ore. The flyover served as both a training opportunity for the unit and a means of connection between the unit and the community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Paine, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 14:53
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US

    National Guard
    Army
    Chinook
    Ch-47
    Oregon
    Aviation

