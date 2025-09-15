Oregon Army National Guard Aviation Unit Flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers with the 2-641 Aviation Battalion complete a flyover with a group of CH-47 Chinooks at the Pendleton Round-Up Rodeo, Sept. 11, 2025, in Pendleton, Ore. The flyover served as both a training opportunity for the unit and a means of connection between the unit and the community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Paine, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)