U.S. Marines Corps motion graphic on the Special Duty Assignments (SDA) volunteerism period was created to inform Marines about the timeline to volunteer for SDAs and receive incentives during the FY26 SDA campaign, created at Manpower and Reserve Affairs, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, September 18, 2025. The SDA volunteerism period is open for Marines to submit a package early before the Headquarters Marine Corps Screening Team (HSST) assigns SDA billets to Marines, allowing Marines to volunteer to either become a recruiter, drill instructor, combat instructor, or Marine Security Guard. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic by Cpl. Anthony C. Ramsey Jr.) (This product was created using Adobe photoshop, Adobe illustrator, and Adobe after effect)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 13:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|977443
|VIRIN:
|250918-M-BP018-1001
|PIN:
|20250918
|Filename:
|DOD_111304700
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Special Duty Assignments volunteerism, by Cpl Anthony Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
