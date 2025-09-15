Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Duty Assignments volunteerism

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Cpl. Anthony Ramsey 

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    U.S. Marines Corps motion graphic on the Special Duty Assignments (SDA) volunteerism period was created to inform Marines about the timeline to volunteer for SDAs and receive incentives during the FY26 SDA campaign, created at Manpower and Reserve Affairs, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, September 18, 2025. The SDA volunteerism period is open for Marines to submit a package early before the Headquarters Marine Corps Screening Team (HSST) assigns SDA billets to Marines, allowing Marines to volunteer to either become a recruiter, drill instructor, combat instructor, or Marine Security Guard. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic by Cpl. Anthony C. Ramsey Jr.) (This product was created using Adobe photoshop, Adobe illustrator, and Adobe after effect)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 13:56
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    SDA
    special duty assignment
    Marines
    USMC
    Manpower And Reserve Affairs

