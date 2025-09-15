Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Team Troopers participate in Army Medical Simulation Training Center training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Spc. Julian Winston 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division participate in an innovative training exercise at the Medical Simulation Training Center on Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 9-11, 2025. The U.S. Army's Medical Simulation Training Center trains soldiers, medics, and healthcare teams in realistic scenarios to improve patient care, crisis response, and operational effectiveness in collaboration with industry partners.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 14:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977439
    VIRIN: 250918-A-XN888-2001
    Filename: DOD_111304649
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Team Troopers participate in Army Medical Simulation Training Center training, by SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    innovation
    Live the Legend
    Army Futures Command
    Pegasus Charge
    MSTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download