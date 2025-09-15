CrossFit Family

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Hovious has taken Army fitness beyond the standard, building his own CrossFit gym and making training a family mission. Side by side with his wife and kids, Sgt. 1st Class Hovious shows that discipline is not just about passing a test, it is about raising the standard, building resilience, and creating a lifestyle rooted in wellness. From early mornings to late nights, the Hovious family proves that strength grows through effort, teamwork, and love.