Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Hovious has taken Army fitness beyond the standard, building his own CrossFit gym and making training a family mission. Side by side with his wife and kids, Sgt. 1st Class Hovious shows that discipline is not just about passing a test, it is about raising the standard, building resilience, and creating a lifestyle rooted in wellness. From early mornings to late nights, the Hovious family proves that strength grows through effort, teamwork, and love.
Date Taken:
|08.16.2025
Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 13:29
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|977438
VIRIN:
|210816-A-BL167-6000
PIN:
|ARCG6000
Filename:
|DOD_111304644
Length:
|00:01:22
Location:
|HODGENVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CrossFit Family, by SSG Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
