Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CrossFit Family

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HODGENVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Hovious has taken Army fitness beyond the standard, building his own CrossFit gym and making training a family mission. Side by side with his wife and kids, Sgt. 1st Class Hovious shows that discipline is not just about passing a test, it is about raising the standard, building resilience, and creating a lifestyle rooted in wellness. From early mornings to late nights, the Hovious family proves that strength grows through effort, teamwork, and love.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 13:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977438
    VIRIN: 210816-A-BL167-6000
    PIN: ARCG6000
    Filename: DOD_111304644
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: HODGENVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CrossFit Family, by SSG Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CrossFit
    Physical Activities
    family
    ARCG - Army Reserve Careers Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download