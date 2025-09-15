Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Team trains on C100 drone

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Spc. David Dumas 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, train with the C100 drone on Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025. The 1st Cavalry Division is currently modernizing its formation with updated drone training as a part of its "Pegasus Charge" transforming in contact initiative. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. David Dumas)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 14:07
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Pegasus Charge
    1st Cavalry Division
    Army
    Texas
    Fort Hood
    Transforming in Contact 2.0

