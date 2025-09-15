First Team trains on C100 drone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Troopers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, train with the C100 drone on Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025. The 1st Cavalry Division is currently modernizing its formation with updated drone training as a part of its "Pegasus Charge" transforming in contact initiative. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. David Dumas)