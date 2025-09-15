Troopers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, train with the C100 drone on Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025. The 1st Cavalry Division is currently modernizing its formation with updated drone training as a part of its "Pegasus Charge" transforming in contact initiative. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. David Dumas)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 14:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977436
|VIRIN:
|250917-A-UG808-3821
|Filename:
|DOD_111304627
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, First Team trains on C100 drone, by SPC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.