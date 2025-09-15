Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF leadership participate in OCS III

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, the commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger, the command senior enlisted leader of I MEF, participate in self-help procedures during Operation Clean Sweep III at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 16, 2025. OCS III, part of the ongoing Barracks 360 Reset initiative, demonstrates a collective commitment to improving living conditions through shared ownership, sustained accountability, and tangible improvements to the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 13:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977425
    VIRIN: 250917-M-ST088-1001
    PIN: 156536
    Filename: DOD_111304515
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF leadership participate in OCS III, by Sgt Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    operational readiness
    Barracks360Reset
    Barracks Maintenance
    Shared Ownership
    quality of life
    Operation Clean Sweep III

