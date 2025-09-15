I MEF leadership participate in OCS III

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, the commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger, the command senior enlisted leader of I MEF, participate in self-help procedures during Operation Clean Sweep III at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 16, 2025. OCS III, part of the ongoing Barracks 360 Reset initiative, demonstrates a collective commitment to improving living conditions through shared ownership, sustained accountability, and tangible improvements to the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)