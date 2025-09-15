Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saint the Scene-Stealer

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Meet Saint—the enormous, lovable dog who turns a Fort Riley Veterinary PSA into a blooper reel. While CPT Ashley Sturgeon explains why registering your pets on post keeps them healthy and eligible for care, Saint is busy licking her face, crawling onto her lap, and generally proving why vaccinations and registration matter for active (and adorable) dogs like him.

    Learn why Fort Riley families should register their four-legged family members at the Veterinary Treatment Facility.

    Music title "Mr. Lonogan" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0

