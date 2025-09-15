Saint the Scene-Stealer

Meet Saint—the enormous, lovable dog who turns a Fort Riley Veterinary PSA into a blooper reel. While CPT Ashley Sturgeon explains why registering your pets on post keeps them healthy and eligible for care, Saint is busy licking her face, crawling onto her lap, and generally proving why vaccinations and registration matter for active (and adorable) dogs like him.
Learn why Fort Riley families should register their four-legged family members at the Veterinary Treatment Facility.
Music title "Mr. Lonogan" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0
