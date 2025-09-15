U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, perform base operations during a Combat Readiness Exercise at RAF Lakenheath Aug 25-28, 2025. Generating airpower any time is a priority mission for the 48th Fighter Wing, providing defence and deterrence capabilities throughout the European theater with fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 11:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977411
|VIRIN:
|250827-F-XX048-1348
|Filename:
|DOD_111304201
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, RAF Lakenheath conducts Combat Readiness Exercise 2025, by SrA Delanie Brown and A1C Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
