    RAF Lakenheath conducts Combat Readiness Exercise 2025

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.26.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Delanie Brown and Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, perform base operations during a Combat Readiness Exercise at RAF Lakenheath Aug 25-28, 2025. Generating airpower any time is a priority mission for the 48th Fighter Wing, providing defence and deterrence capabilities throughout the European theater with fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 11:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977410
    VIRIN: 250827-F-XX048-4829
    Filename: DOD_111304181
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Lakenheath conducts Combat Readiness Exercise 2025, by SrA Delanie Brown and A1C Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airpower
    mission ready
    48th FW
    Combat Readiness exercise

