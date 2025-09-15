Interview with U.S. Army Capt. Gregory Brookover at Iron Defender-25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Gregory Brookover, A Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, discusses his company's participation in Iron Defender-25 at the Orzysz Training Area in Orzysz, Poland, Sept. 17, 2025. The purpose of large scale training events like Iron Defender-25 is to test the Polish Armed Forces and their NATO allies ability to deter and effectively defend the territory of Poland. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Dakota Bradford)