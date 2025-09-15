Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    434th Security Forces Squadron shoot/move/communicate b-roll

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Rachel Barton 

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    On September 7, 2025 the 434th Security Forces Squadron conducted shoot, move, communicate training as well as close quarter battle training at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana. Footage of the Security Forces personnel shooting on the range is contained in this B-roll.

