Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircrew Practice Special Fueling Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 139th Operations Group, Missouri Air National Guard, conduct special fueling operations at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 13, 2025. The training teaches aircrew how to refuel a C-130 Hercules while its engines are still running. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 10:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977392
    VIRIN: 250913-Z-FP794-6893
    Filename: DOD_111303911
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircrew Practice Special Fueling Operations, by SSgt Janae Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Operations Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download