U.S. soldiers from 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, and 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Task Force Iron, participated in Iron Defender-25 at Orzysz Training Area, Orzysz, Poland, Sept. 17, 2025. The purpose of large scale training events like Iron Defender-25 is to test the Polish Armed Forces and their NATO allies ability to deter and effectively defend the territory of Poland.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 10:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977390
|VIRIN:
|250918-Z-BN475-1064
|Filename:
|DOD_111303890
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|ORZYSZ, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Iron Defender-25 B/Roll, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.