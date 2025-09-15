Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Defender-25 B/Roll

    ORZYSZ, POLAND

    09.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Eric Allen 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. soldiers from 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, and 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Task Force Iron, participated in Iron Defender-25 at Orzysz Training Area, Orzysz, Poland, Sept. 17, 2025. The purpose of large scale training events like Iron Defender-25 is to test the Polish Armed Forces and their NATO allies ability to deter and effectively defend the territory of Poland.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 10:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977390
    VIRIN: 250918-Z-BN475-1064
    Filename: DOD_111303890
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: ORZYSZ, PL

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Iron Defender-25 B/Roll, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    TFIron
    100th MPAD
    Iron Defender-25

