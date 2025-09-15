Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    434th Security Forces conducts shoot, move, communicate training

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Rachel Barton 

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Jade Bess, 434th Security Forces Squadron training manager, talks about the training that the 434th SFS participated in during the September unit training assembly at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana. Defenders received medical refresher training, and participated in shoot/move/communicate, breeching, and close quarter battle training.

    Music attribution:
    Cycles by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    Artist: http://audionautix.com/

