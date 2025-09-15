434th Security Forces conducts shoot, move, communicate training

Tech. Sgt. Jade Bess, 434th Security Forces Squadron training manager, talks about the training that the 434th SFS participated in during the September unit training assembly at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana. Defenders received medical refresher training, and participated in shoot/move/communicate, breeching, and close quarter battle training.
Music attribution:
Cycles by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
|09.07.2025
|09.18.2025 11:22
|Package
|977384
|250907-F-NQ307-1002
|DOD_111303781
|00:01:38
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, US
|0
|0
