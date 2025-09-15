E2B with 173rd

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977383" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade participate in the testing phase of the Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badge (E2B) which tests Soldiers' readiness and lethality, aiding in their individual development at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 16, 2025. E2B is a rigorous evaluation designed to measure Soldiers' mastery of warrior tasks, physical fitness, and proficiency in their military occupational skills. (U.S. Army video by Thomas Dixon)