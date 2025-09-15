E2B with 173rd

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade participate in the testing phase of the Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badge (E2B) which tests Soldiers' readiness and lethality, aiding in their individual development at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 16, 2025. E2B is a rigorous evaluation designed to measure Soldiers' mastery of warrior tasks, physical fitness, and proficiency in their military occupational skills. (U.S. Army video by Thomas Dixon)
