    E2B with 173rd

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade participate in the testing phase of the Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badge (E2B) which tests Soldiers' readiness and lethality, aiding in their individual development at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 16, 2025. E2B is a rigorous evaluation designed to measure Soldiers' mastery of warrior tasks, physical fitness, and proficiency in their military occupational skills. (U.S. Army video by Thomas Dixon)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 09:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    Traintowin
    E2B
    E3BEurope
    173rd Airborne Brigade

