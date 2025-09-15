NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sep. 16, 2025) Naval Air Station Sigonella holds a Chief Pinning Ceremony, Sept. 16. The rank of Chief Petty Officer was created April 1, 1893, and the Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony is a unique tradition to the U.S. Navy that signifies promotion to a crucial position of leadership and responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)
This work, Chief Pinning Ceremony 2025, by SN Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
