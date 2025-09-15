Chief Pinning Ceremony 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sep. 16, 2025) Naval Air Station Sigonella holds a Chief Pinning Ceremony, Sept. 16. The rank of Chief Petty Officer was created April 1, 1893, and the Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony is a unique tradition to the U.S. Navy that signifies promotion to a crucial position of leadership and responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)