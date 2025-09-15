Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Pinning Ceremony 2025

    ITALY

    09.15.2025

    Video by Seaman Jacob Hart 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sep. 16, 2025) Naval Air Station Sigonella holds a Chief Pinning Ceremony, Sept. 16. The rank of Chief Petty Officer was created April 1, 1893, and the Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony is a unique tradition to the U.S. Navy that signifies promotion to a crucial position of leadership and responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)

    AFN, InFocus Video, Chief Petty Officer, Chief Pinning Ceremony, NASSIG

