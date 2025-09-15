Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNITAS 2025 | 2nd DSB Prepares for ALPV Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gavin Umboh 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, unload and prepare an autonomous low-profile vessel for operations in support of exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 17, 2025. 2nd Marine Logistics Group is working with the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab to experiment with the ALPV for a more lethal, agile, and resilient capability while conducting expeditionary advanced base operations. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface and submarine systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Gavin Umboh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 10:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977372
    VIRIN: 250915-M-GZ855-1001
    Filename: DOD_111303571
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2025 | 2nd DSB Prepares for ALPV Operations, by SSgt Gavin Umboh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    south america
    UNITAS
    partners and allies
    EABO
    Multi-Module
    MFSUNITAS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download