U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. Christian Rodriguez-Hecht, assigned to the 128th Chemical Company, discusses tasks and experiences learned and utilized throughout the Engineer Thunder 2025 exercise on Camp Taurus, Lithuania, September 18, 2025. V Corps has raised the bar on interoperability, moving beyond simply bringing multinational forces together to communicate via radio systems to executing complex scenarios on the battlefield with forces that can effectively shoot, move, and communicate together. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 07:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|977365
|VIRIN:
|250918-A-LA844-4974
|PIN:
|3338355
|Filename:
|DOD_111303494
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|CAMP TAURUS, LT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Engineer thunder 2025 concluding statement, by SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.