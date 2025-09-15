Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineer thunder 2025 concluding statement

    CAMP TAURUS, LITHUANIA

    09.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. Christian Rodriguez-Hecht, assigned to the 128th Chemical Company, discusses tasks and experiences learned and utilized throughout the Engineer Thunder 2025 exercise on Camp Taurus, Lithuania, September 18, 2025. V Corps has raised the bar on interoperability, moving beyond simply bringing multinational forces together to communicate via radio systems to executing complex scenarios on the battlefield with forces that can effectively shoot, move, and communicate together. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 07:59
    Location: CAMP TAURUS, LT

    V Corps
    target news europe
    ItWillBeDone
    SwordOfFredom
    Victory Corps
    #EngineerThunder2025

