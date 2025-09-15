Engineer thunder 2025 concluding statement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977365" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. Christian Rodriguez-Hecht, assigned to the 128th Chemical Company, discusses tasks and experiences learned and utilized throughout the Engineer Thunder 2025 exercise on Camp Taurus, Lithuania, September 18, 2025. V Corps has raised the bar on interoperability, moving beyond simply bringing multinational forces together to communicate via radio systems to executing complex scenarios on the battlefield with forces that can effectively shoot, move, and communicate together. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)