    F-22 New York City Flyover: Manhattan, Central Park, and the Statue of Liberty

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, flies over New York City, New York, on Aug. 29, 2025. The F-22 Demonstration Team showcases U.S. Air Force airpower, precision, and professionalism while inspiring future generations and strengthening community connections. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 07:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977364
    VIRIN: 250829-F-CC148-3697
    Filename: DOD_111303490
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    flyover
    Manhattan
    Statue of Liberty
    central park
    air force
    New York City

