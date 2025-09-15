Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1 502 IN 2 MBCT 101 ABN DIV AASLT UAS munitions drop Trzebien Poland 13A

    POLAND

    09.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Marquis McCants 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Task Force Iron, conduct live unmanned aerial system munition drops using a 3D-printed hardpoint and pylon dropper attachment on an Army-issued C-100 drone during Operation Black Widow in Europe, Aug. 13–14, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 07:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977357
    VIRIN: 250913-A-KX494-7866
    Filename: DOD_111303328
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: PL

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 502 IN 2 MBCT 101 ABN DIV AASLT UAS munitions drop Trzebien Poland 13A, by SGT Marquis McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    VCorps
    TFIron

