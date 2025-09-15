Medical personnel from the U.S. Army and the Japan Ground and Air Self-Defense Forces recently completed a training exercise on Sagami General Depot that tested their skills in a series of fast-paced, high-pressure scenarios.
The event incorporated training aids, equipment, vehicles and even military aircraft to present the trainees with a realistic environment to maximize the effectiveness of the event.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 00:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977344
|VIRIN:
|250919-A-MS361-6634
|Filename:
|DOD_111303004
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical personnel from U.S. Army, Japanese Self-Defense Forces complete realistic, high-pressure training exercise, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.