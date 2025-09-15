Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical personnel from U.S. Army, Japanese Self-Defense Forces complete realistic, high-pressure training exercise

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.18.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Medical personnel from the U.S. Army and the Japan Ground and Air Self-Defense Forces recently completed a training exercise on Sagami General Depot that tested their skills in a series of fast-paced, high-pressure scenarios.

    The event incorporated training aids, equipment, vehicles and even military aircraft to present the trainees with a realistic environment to maximize the effectiveness of the event.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

