    Yama Sakura Summary

    JAPAN

    09.04.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    AFN Yokosuka

    As a part of U.S. Army Pacific’s Operation Pathways, the 45th Iteration of Exercise Yama Sakura, YS89, is the third U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Ground Staff Office (GSO), Training, Evaluation, Education, Research and Development Command (TERCOM), Ground Component Command (GCC) and Middle Army from the JGSDF, and 1st (Australia) Division train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Japan and the 3rd Marine Division in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 00:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977339
    VIRIN: 250905-N-HE057-1001
    Filename: DOD_111302987
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura Summary, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USJapanAlliance
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    AusArmy
    YamaSakura89
    YS89

