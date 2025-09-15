Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Flight Training

    GUAM

    07.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    The Guam Army National Guard Aviation unit conducts flight training at Barrigada Readiness Center from June 31 to July 2, 2025. This training highlights the critical role of proper training in ensuring the safe return of aircrew, aircraft, and passengers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 00:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 977335
    VIRIN: 250702-Z-XS820-1001
    Filename: DOD_111302974
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Flight Training, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Guam National Guard
    Flight Training
    Aviation Unit

