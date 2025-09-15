U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, and marines with Infantería de Marina (Spanish marine corps) participate in a live-fire range as part of Exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 17, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 09:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977323
|VIRIN:
|250917-M-MF727-2006
|Filename:
|DOD_111302925
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UNITAS 2025: (B-Roll) US Marines Conduct Machine Gun and Mortars Range with Spanish Marines, by LCpl Jack Labrador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.