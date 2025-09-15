UNITAS 2025: (B-Roll) US Marines Conduct Machine Gun and Mortars Range with Spanish Marines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977323" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, and marines with Infantería de Marina (Spanish marine corps) participate in a live-fire range as part of Exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 17, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)