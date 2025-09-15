2025 Stars and Stripes Pacific 80th Anniversary Gala

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Stars and Stripes hosts a Gala commemorating 80 years of continuous publication in the Pacific region at the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo, Japan on September 12, 2025. Guest speakers for the event included current and legacy members of Stars and Stripes Pacific; United States Forces Japan Deputy Commander, Brigadier General Kevin Gallman; and industry partners from both military and civilian sectors.