Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Stars and Stripes 80th Anniversary Gala

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MINATO CITY, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.11.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Wylie 

    AFN Tokyo

    Stars and Stripes hosts a Gala commemorating 80 years of continuous publication in the Pacific region at the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo, Japan on September 12, 2025. Guest speakers for the event included current and legacy members of Stars and Stripes Pacific; United States Forces Japan Deputy Commander, Brigadier General Kevin Gallman; and industry partners from both military and civilian sectors.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 19:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977303
    VIRIN: 250912-F-IY786-1001
    Filename: DOD_111302512
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MINATO CITY, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Stars and Stripes 80th Anniversary Gala, by A1C Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    anniversary
    gala
    usfj
    New Sanno Hotel
    AFN Tokyo
    Stars and Stripes Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download