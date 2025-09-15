Pacific News: Sept. 16, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In the Philippine Sea, U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force Darwin 25-4 conduct weapons handling drills aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base, U.S.S Miguel Keith. In American Samoa, Troops from the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, National Guard and Reserve Forces came together with the Samoan Department of Health. And in Japan, the 374 Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department held a 9/11 Memorial tower run competition at Yokota Air Base.