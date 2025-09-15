Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: Sept. 16, 2025

    JAPAN

    09.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    In the Philippine Sea, U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force Darwin 25-4 conduct weapons handling drills aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base, U.S.S Miguel Keith. In American Samoa, Troops from the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, National Guard and Reserve Forces came together with the Samoan Department of Health. And in Japan, the 374 Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department held a 9/11 Memorial tower run competition at Yokota Air Base.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 19:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 977302
    VIRIN: 250916-F-FY105-3859
    Filename: DOD_111302508
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific News: Sept. 16, 2025, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN, PNB

