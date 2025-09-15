Food Handler's Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977300" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

There is one job on Camp Zama that if done properly, people would never think about how important it is. That job is handling the food that we eat every day. And some local youth joined the ranks of these food handlers, and learned just how important the job actually is…



#ZMHS #ArmyFamily #MakeADeifference #BeAllYouCanBe